Eyes to the sky with Perseids visible over Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond

A meteor shower lit up the sky around Ireland overnight.

It was the first night of the Perseids meteor shower, with approximately 50 to 100 shooting stars visible per hour.

More meteors can be seen tonight, providing there is no cloud cover.

Space commentator Leo Enright indicates when the best time to witness the event will be, saying “Pretty much any time after sunset is good for watching the Perseids, it’s a beautiful sight, you’ll definitely see more meteors than usual shooting stars in the sky above you and it’s well worth going out and watching”