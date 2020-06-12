Face mask alone won’t protect people warns Chief Medical Officer

The Chief Medical Officer says it’s important people don’t feel invincible if they wear a face mask.

A new campaign’s being launched next week to get more of us to use them in shops and on public transport.

A new study in Germany’s suggested making them mandatory could slow the spread of coronavirus by as much as 40 per cent.

They’re not going to be made compulsory here – and Dr Tony Holohan says a face mask alone won’t protect people.