Facemasks for students and teachers in Carlow-Kilkenny secondary schools

Secondary School students and their teachers will have to wear a face covering when schools return in September.

The Minister for Education has issued updated guidelines this evening after a recommendations from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Norma Foley says the new rule will apply in cases where the two-metre social distancing rule cannot be adhered to.

€102m in funding has been issued to schools so far to cover the cost of minor works to create more space in classrooms and to install handwashing stations.