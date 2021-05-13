Falcon Real Estate boss insists North Quays deal is not falling apart

The boss of Falcon Real Estate is insisting that he has the money to move forward with the North Quays development in Ferrybank.

It’s being reported that the CEO of Waterford County Council Michael Walsh has claimed the massive development is unlikely to go ahead with the investment fund, because they’ve so far failed to show that they have the cash needed.

Falcon officially have until May 15th to submit evidence of the required funding.

And CEO Rob Cass has been telling Sue Nunn on The Way it Is that the deal is not falling apart because he will be submitted evidence of funding before the deadline.