Families and businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny encouraged to find new uses for old things

Families and businesses across Carlow and Kilkenny are being urged to find new uses for old things.

October is Ireland’s National Reuse Month and the idea is to upcycle everything from fashion to furniture.

Reduce, reuse and recycle is still the mantra but now we should be thinking about how to prevent waste in the first place.

Declan Breen from MyWaste.ie told our Sue Nunn all about it on The Way It Is – hear that here: