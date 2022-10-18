Families in Carlow and Kilkenny to remember their loved ones who died in hospital

The St Luke’s annual remembrance Mass is on in Kilkenny tonight.

It’s to remember all the patients who’ve died at the local hospital from Carlow and Kilkenny over the past year.

It’s being held in person again this year at St Canice’s Church after a two-year break during the pandemic.

But it will also be streamed on the webcam at www.stcanicesparish.ie who anyone who can’t get there.

Tea and refreshments will be served afterwards at the Parish Community Centre.