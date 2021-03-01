Family of Carlow woman thank all who helped in yesterday’s search

The family of the Carlow woman whose body was found yesterday say they’re grateful for the help they received from a cross-section of the community.

60-year-old Betty Nolan was last seen on Saturday afternoon and a search for her was launched yesterday morning.

However, teams of emergency services personnel, local sporting groups, family and friends were stood down last evening after a body was discovered.

Betty’s husband and Tullow Rugby RFC Chairman Noel through the club’s Facebook page said the family appreciated the outpouring of support and participation in the search.