Family of Carlow woman thank all who helped in yesterday’s search

The search took place yesterday

01/03/2021

The family of the Carlow woman whose body was found yesterday say they’re grateful for the help they received from a cross-section of the community.

60-year-old Betty Nolan was last seen on Saturday afternoon and a search for her was launched yesterday morning.

However, teams of emergency services personnel, local sporting groups, family and friends were stood down last evening after a body was discovered.

Betty’s husband and Tullow Rugby RFC Chairman Noel through the club’s Facebook page said the family appreciated the outpouring of support and participation in the search.

