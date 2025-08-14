The family of a Carlow town woman who died in New York wants a second post mortem.

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Martha Nolan who’s originally from the Blackbog Road area, was found on a boat at Montauk Yacht Club last week.

A post mortem found the 33-year-old didn’t die violently and her final cause of death is pending further tests.

Her family has now requested a second opinion autopsy to try determine how she died – KCLR News understands some members have travelled Stateside.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.