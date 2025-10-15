The family of a Kilkenny man who was killed in a UVF bomb attack on Dublin Airport fifty years ago is calling for a renewed garda investigation.

John Hayes was born and raised in the old Post Office in Coon, close to Castlecomer, before emigrating to London in search of work.

He returned to his native county before moving on Dublin where he worked as a bag handler for Aer Lingus.

John died in the 1975 incident and as a major UK report is due to be published on that, Son Brendan joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily;