Farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny invited to Crime Prevention webinar

Farmers across Carlow and Kilkenny are being invited to take part in a Crime Prevention Webinar later this morning (Wednesday).

IFA’s organised the one-hour, online gathering from 11am with registration through the organisation’s website.

Deputy President Brian Rush will chair proceedings with safety online and in the physical world key among the topics to be covered.

Kilkenny County Chair Jim Mulhall says it’s an issue that needs addressing:

“It’s important that we can at least educate our members as to what to look out for and what to be aware of that hopefully we can get a reduction in rural crime”