The Health and Safety Authority is calling for a renewed commitment from farmers, as Farm Safety Week gets underway.

12 people have died in farm accidents so far this year – the same number for all of 2024.

Three quarters of the cases involved someone over the age of 65.

Farmers, those working in the agri sector, and their families are being urged to prioritise safety.

Ballinakill’s Francie Gorman, President of the Irish Farmers’ Association, says they should always be aware of the risks:

“Any act in which you partake on the farm you should consider the safety aspect of it”