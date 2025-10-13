A Carlow based farmer’s among the finalists for the Farming for Nature Ambassador Awards.

Originally from Monaghan, via Dublin, Christine Jordan is based in Leighlinbridge where she runs Rough Circle, an eight-hectare regenerative sheep farm that combines sheep farming, land restoration, and wool-based crafts. (More about here here).

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve of the nominees will become ambassadors with that announcement set to take place on Saturday, 25th October as part of the Burren Winterage Weekend.

The prize was won by Tullow tillage farmer Jack Browne last year.

She’s among 18 shortlisted.