Male in his 30s arrested following fatal road traffic accident in Kilkenny

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 21/02/2021
Ambulance Jeep PIC: Stephen Byrne/KCLR

A man in his thirties has been arrested following a fatal collision on the Callan Road earlier today.

A motorcyclist in his 40s was killed in the crash in Co. Kilkenny.

The two vehicle collision happened at Tinnypark on the Callan Road at around 11:30am.

The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The road’s closed and Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

 

 

