A man has admitted murdering his eight-year-old daughter in Co Wexford.

On the night of the first of December last year, gardai and emergency services were called to a residence on Lower William Street, New Ross.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother and daughter had been stabbed in their home. EIght-year-old Malika Noor Al-Kattib was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Her mother, Aisha Noor Al-Kattib, survived the attack.

35-year-old Muhammed Al Shaker Al Tamimi pleaded guilty today to the murder of Malika in December last 2024.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of her mother, Aisha Noor Al Kattib, at the same premises.

He will be handed a life sentence when the case returns to court in December.