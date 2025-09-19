Theatres, towers and teahouses are among the local venues set to host Culture Night events later.

It’s the twentieth year of the national offering which sees a number of buildings throw open their doors for a free delve into music, art and more on the one evening.

There are puppets, poetry and presentations, enjoy an evening of songs or in an enchanted garden, a range of choral groups of various styles and membership, witch hunt or forest whispers in some spots you may be familiar with, or others you’ve not yet had a chance to explore.

