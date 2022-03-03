Feedalpha chosen to represent Carlow in final of National Enterprise Awards

The company that will represent Carlow in the National Enterprise Awards this year has been chosen.

Winners were selected in six categories at the county final of the Carlow Enterprise Awards held in Ballykealey House Hotel on Wednesday.

Feedalpha, which is described as a one-stop platform for small and medium enterprises to manage and grow their online presence through social media, was announced as the overall winner.

The Big Idea won Best Start Up, Nicola Brown Fine Art Textiles was named as One to Watch, and Murphy’s Craft Butchers Tullow claimed the Green/Sustainability Award

Carlow Toolmaking Services won the Innovation Award and Coelrind were named Best Exporter.

Feedalpha will now represent Carlow in the National Finals which will be held in Dublin’s Mansion House in June.

The winners of the County Final shared a prize fund of €10,000.

Awards’ organiser for the County Final , Seamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office congratulated all of the winners:

“We are delighted to have a business with the calibre and ambition of Feedalpha represent Carlow in the national final.

The quality of small businesses in Carlow was really highlighted by the range of businesses who won category awards today and by those excellent businesses who were shortlisted but were unsuccessful in winning one of the categories on this occasion.

I have no doubt some of them will be representing Carlow in the National Enterprise Awards in the coming years.”

Category winners were presented with their awards by Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

He said “The aim of the National Enterprise Awards is to showcase, encourage and support a culture of enterprise and entrepreneurship in our communities in Ireland, to promote entrepreneurship and to showcase, encourage and to celebrate the achievement of clients of the LEOs.”