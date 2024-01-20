Fees for CAO applications to increase from 5pm today

Students across Carlow and Kilkenny are being reminded to get their CAO application in before the reduced fee deadline today.

The Higher Education Minister says they can avail of the reduced fee of €30 by applying before 5 o’clock this evening.

After that it’ll cost students the standard fee of €45.

Minister Simon Harris is advising Leaving Cert students to avail of the reduced fee:

“Today, I want to remind all Leaving Cert students and indeed their parents across the country that the deadline for the reduced CAO application fee is 5 pm today, Saturday, and that basically means if you get your CAO application in before 5 o’clock today, you can pay a registration fee for that application of €30, which is reduced from the normal fee.”