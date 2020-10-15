Féileacáin’s Babyloss Awareness Day to be marked in Carlow & Kilkenny

Today marks Féileacáin’s national Babyloss Awareness Day.

The charity run by & for bereaved parents is asking you to take part in its Wave of Light.

From 7 this evening 100 buildings across the country will be lit up in pink & blue – including St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny, Kilkenny Castle & St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen. You’re also invited to light a candle at home.

Tracy Spruhan is from Corries, Bagenalstown, she’s been telling KCLR News “My own beautiful niece Rosie Spruhan was born sleeping on the 15th of January 2020 and Féileacáin was just absolutely incredible to our family, you could just pick up the phone and the charity is made up of bereaved mothers so they know exactly what to say in support to families in this situation”.

She adds “In the Carlow Kilkenny region the Féileacáin International Wave of Light 2020 invites babyloss families, loved ones and friends to join in remembrance of all loved and longed-for babies gone too soon and in support of their families”.

For more see Féileacáin.ie