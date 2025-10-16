A host of the most powerful women in business locally are set to show ‘She Means Business’.

That’s the theme of today’s National Women’s Enterprise Day event at Kilkenny Castle, organised by the Local Enterprise Offices of both counties, which aims to celebrate established local leaders in their fields as well as rising stars while offering expert insights on sustainability, innovation, marketing and scaling.

Hosted by Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, the keynote speaker is Laurie Winkless, a bestselling author, science journalist and entrepreneur whose global communications work supports nobel laureates, engineers and astronauts.

There’s also a panel comprising female founders, business leaders and thought-provoking speakers – including

Margaret Valette O’Connor: award-winning business consultant and former MD of Quigley’s Bakery, who scaled the business to 18 locations and 195 staff.

award-winning business consultant and former MD of Quigley’s Bakery, who scaled the business to 18 locations and 195 staff. Emma Butler: founder of White Meadow Interiors and event ambassador, who brings a unique blend of interior design and project management expertise.

founder of White Meadow Interiors and event ambassador, who brings a unique blend of interior design and project management expertise. Sarah Butler: SuperValu Brand Ambassador, bestselling cookbook author, home cook, and content creator, known for her engaging food and lifestyle content.

Others too have voiced support.

Chair of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh who herself has served for over 50 years with the local authority, says today’s gathering “celebrates the creativity and determination of women entrepreneurs” and encourages more women to take the leap into business.

Director of Services, Carlow County Council, Paula O’Brien highlighted “the ambition and resilience of women-led businesses in the region”.

Business Advisor at LEO Kilkenny, Aisling Carey, encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to “believe in your idea, seek advice early, and connect with others.”

Cáit Mackey-Maher, President of Network Ireland Kilkenny, described the day as “a movement” that amplifies women’s voices and breaks down barriers.