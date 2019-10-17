Female Entrepreneurship will be celebrated across Carlow and Kilkenny today

National Women’s Enterprise Day will be celebrated across Kilkenny & Carlow today.

Local enterprise offices across the country have set up events to celebrate female entrepreneurship. The events will be taking place in Lisnavagh House this morning & the Rivercourt Hotel later this evening.

There will be interactive workshops as well as guest speakers including Dr Ciara Kelly; TV and Radio Broadcaster and Columnist.

Speaking to KCLR News, Business Adviser at Carlow Enterprise Office, Gabrielle Carroll says they hope people attending will be inspired by each other.