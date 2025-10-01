The future of the Ferrybank Shopping Centre’s back under discussion by south Kilkenny councillors today.

Yesterday, we told how Waterford City and County Council had lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála seeking to overturn conditional planning permission granted by Kilkenny County Council to the site’s anchor tenant Dunnes Stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appeal appears to have been due to the scale of the offering but took many by surprise especially as both local authorities had agreed on a Joint Retail Strategy which identified the facility as a District Centre.

The Coimisiún has confirmed to KCLR News that it has deemed the appeal to be invalid.

Waterford City and County Council has told KCLR News it “Is not in a position to comment on this matter”.

Waterford Sinn Féin Councillor Jim Griffin earlier on The KCLR Daily said his own council went down the wrong road;

Fellow party and county councillor Pat Fitzgerald then came on air, saying he was ’embarrassed’ by his local authority’s action while Chair of the Piltown Municipal District, Kilkenny Cllr Pat Dunphy gave his own take, as did John Hayes of the Ferrybank Community Development Group;