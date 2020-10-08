Ferrybank’s new Neighbourhood Park is for the whole south Kilkenny area says local councillor

The new Ferrybank playground is finally opening to the public.

Locals can use the Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park from next Monday after decades of campaigning for the amenity.

As well as the playground for kids there will be a green space and a walking track for other to use.

Cllr Eamon Alyward says “Fantastic facility, huge, not just for Ferrybank but for the whole South Kilkenny area because it’s not just a playground I suppose, it’s doing it a disservice to call it a playground, it’s a public park with loads of facilities there for all the community & I suppose in this time of doom & gloom it’s a real positive story”.

He adds “People need to get out & go for a walk or a cycle for physical exercise & for mental exercise so a facility like the park that’s going to be in Ferrybank there’s going to be a proper track around it, you can go in walk around safely but you have the playground there for the smaller children as well, some green areas so it’s going to be a facility for exercise, facility for meeting people”.