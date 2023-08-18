Festival with heart, Keep Her Lit, rolls out in Inistioge, Kilkenny

A feast of folk and trad awaits in Inistioge as the Keep Her Lit festival begins its roll-out.

Set up in memory of two much-loved members of the local community, musician Dave Donohoe and publican Johnny McDonnell, the celebration takes place across the village from this (Friday) evening to Sunday.

Last time around was so special – including this outdoor performance:

Yet again, there’s a great spread on offer:

For those attending – here’s the plan:

More details here. And don’t forget Ireland’s Town of Books Festival is also underway in Graignamanagh while also continuing until Sunday are the Kilkenny Arts Festival, Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival and Thomastown Creative Arts Festival.