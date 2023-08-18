Festival with heart, Keep Her Lit, rolls out in Inistioge, Kilkenny
Some great names involved again this year
A feast of folk and trad awaits in Inistioge as the Keep Her Lit festival begins its roll-out.
Set up in memory of two much-loved members of the local community, musician Dave Donohoe and publican Johnny McDonnell, the celebration takes place across the village from this (Friday) evening to Sunday.
Even @KennedySinger dropped by for a surprise performance in #Inistioge #Kilkenny as part of the #KeepHerLit Festival! pic.twitter.com/9WskYlMYIa
— KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) August 14, 2022
More details here. And don’t forget Ireland’s Town of Books Festival is also underway in Graignamanagh while also continuing until Sunday are the Kilkenny Arts Festival, Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival and Thomastown Creative Arts Festival.