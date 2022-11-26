Festive season underway across the two counties today

The festive season is getting underway in Kilkenny city and Carlow this evening with the turning on of the Christmas lights.

Yulefest will run all the way until the 24th with returning festival favourites like the Market, Medieval Mile Run, Yulefest Movie Night; Elf Village, the Yulefest Bandstand and more.

Santa’s City Cycle will see the big man arriving by boat and bike to turn on the lights and Kilkenny County Council’s Tim Butler is asking people to turn up early to greet him and maybe cycle along with him.

Meanwhile, the festivities do not end here as Carlow’s lights are also being turned on later followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Three and a half thousand people are due to show up for the all-ticketed affair in Carlow town this evening.