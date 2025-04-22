Several people were arrested in Carlow and Kilkenny over the Bank Holiday weekend for offences such as drink and drug driving. However, Gardaí say the number of incidents was lower than those recorded during the St. Patrick’s weekend.

Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe told KCLR News that the drop in offences is a positive sign.

“It seems people are starting to listen to the warnings, particularly around speeding,” he said. “But there’s always a need to stay vigilant on the roads.”

The arrests came as part of a national road safety campaign, with increased Garda patrols across the region.

Inspector Donohoe emphasised that road safety remains a year-round concern and urged all road users to continue making responsible choices.

Gardaí are expected to maintain a visible presence on the roads in the lead-up to the busy summer season.