FG ministers promising pension & Social Welfare increases

Fine Gael Ministers are flagging an increase in pension and welfare payments in the upcoming budget.

The Social Protection Minister has said it’s been a number of years since a rise in basic welfare rates.

The party are pushing for increases in Budget 2022 – but haven’t agreed details around how much such rates may rise.

Minister Heather Humphreys says it’s a key priority for her.

Meanwhile, A local Fine Gael Cllr says it’s been a summer of silly mistakes for the party.

Leo Varadkar has admitted it’s been a bad summer as Fine Gael slumps in the polls.

His satisfaction rating dropped significantly in a Sunday Times poll at the weekend while Sinn Féin has opened a clear gap as Ireland’s most popular party.

Fine Gael TDs and senators have gathered for day one of the party’s think-in in Co Meath today which heard apologies from their most senior figures Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Pascal Donohoe over their recent controversies.

Kilkenny City Cllr David Fitzgerald says party members are angry over the performance of their Ministers.