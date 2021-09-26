Final call for Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards nominations

A final call is being made for nominations for this years Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards.

Acceptance avenues close on Wednesday (September 29th) and anyone can submit a choice.

There are 19 categories – details here

Mags Clancey is a Commercial Director at TransferMate Global Payments in Kilkenny who were previous winners at the awards in 2017 and on The Bottom Line with John Purcell this weekend she said you can’t beat local recognition.

Meanwhile, the event had been launched on KCLR Live recently – listen back to that here: