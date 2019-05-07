Final chance for candidates running for Carlow and Kilkenny county councils to change their minds

The definitive list of candidates running in the local elections later this month will be known this afternoon.

Last Saturday at midday was the deadline to register and midday today is the cut off point for candidates to change their minds.

As it stands 75 men and women have lodged nomination papers with the local authorities – 31 with Carlow County Council and 44 with Kilkenny County council.

There’s 18 seats up for grabs across 3 electoral areas in Carlow and 24 seats across the 4 districts in Kilkenny.

Today is also the final chance for voters to be added to the supplementary register in time for the votes on May 24th.