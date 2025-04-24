A final decision on whether a new housing development for Carlow gets the go ahead is still awaited.

Further information has been provided to the planning department in relation to the application by Elmendorf to build 64 news homes on lands to the west of the Link Road at Chapelstown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan is for a mix of three-bed and four-bed terraced and semi-detached houses and if approved it would form Phase One of the overall development of the wider site.

A decision is due from the local authority by May 11th.