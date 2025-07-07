The long wait to welcome the Liam McCarthy cup back Noreside will go on.

Old rivals Tipperary put a halt to Kilkenny’s ambitions of a meeting with Cork in the senior hurling All Ireland final in a fortnights time as they edged out the Cats in Croke park yesterday.

However there has been some talk around the final scoreline with the GAA confirming an investigation following the confusion over the actual deficit at full-time.

The association confirmed after the match that the correct result had been Tipperary 4-20 Kilkenny 30-points, and they say they’re awaiting referee James Owens’ report to determine why the error occurred.

Kilkenny are said to be considering their options about the mistake, but former Cats defender Paul Murphy thinks it’s unlikely they’ll appeal the result:

“There’s merit in saying that players would have changed what they were doing. They were quite obviously going for goals”