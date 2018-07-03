Final works now being completed as Kilkenny Great War Memorial to be unveiled next week

The final works are being completed on the Kilkenny World War One Memorial which will be unveiled in the next fortnight.

The idea was originally touted eight years ago but most of the work has been done in the last four.

The monument, which is on the banks of the Nore in the city, holds 827 names, mostly soldiers as well as five nurses and three chaplains.

Minister for Justice & Equality Charlie Flanagan will officiate at a ceremony which the public can attend. It takes place from 1 o’clock on Sunday, July 15.