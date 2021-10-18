Finalists revealed for Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards

The Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards is set to roll out its Gala Night and the finalists have been announced.

Sponsored by CluneTech, the aim is to showcase how strong and positive the business community is in the city and county.

There are 18 categories with three finalists in each, all of whom face into the interview stage of the competition this Wednesday (20th Oct).

Winners will be revealed at Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday, 20th November, presented by local lady Helen Carroll.

Here’s the shortlist: