Finance Committee, chaired by Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness, to discuss the controversy surrounding the proposed secondment of Dr Tony Holohan

The Finance Committee will be discussing the controversy surrounding the proposed secondment of Dr Tony Holohan later.

The deal broke all the rule of normal proceedures according to an independent report.

The Secretary General of the Department of Health will answer questions about the abandoned secondment of Dr Tony Holohan at the Finance Committee which is chaired by Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness.

12 months ago the former Chief Medical Officer was announced to be moving to the position of Professor of Public Health Leadership and Strategy at Trinity College Dublin.

But after it emerged his salary would still be paid by the department he said he would not be taking up the role.

An independent review published this week has concluded that the deal and the funding for it by-passed all accepted protocols.

The deal was signed off on by Robert Watt who is appearing before the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach this (Wednesday) afternoon.