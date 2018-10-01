Fine Gael to pick General Election candidates for Carlow-Kilkenny

The Fine Gael candidates to run in Carlow-Kilkenny for the next General Election will be picked later.

Sitting Dáil Deputy Pat Deering is believed to be the only Carlow candidate while his colleague Minister John Paul Phelan is also seeking selection along with Kilkenny county Councillor Patrick O’Neill

For Councillor O Neill this will be his first time seeking selection and he told KCLR Live he feels its the right time for him.