Fine Gael to pick General Election candidates for Carlow-Kilkenny
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fine Gael to pick General Election candidates for Carlow-Kilkenny

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Patrick O'Neill, Mayor of Kilkenny 2016/17. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Former Mayor Patrick O Neill is throwing his hat in the ring for the first time

The Fine Gael candidates to run in Carlow-Kilkenny for the next General Election will be picked later.

Sitting Dáil Deputy Pat Deering is believed to be the only Carlow candidate while his colleague Minister John Paul Phelan is also seeking selection along with Kilkenny county Councillor Patrick O’Neill

For Councillor O Neill this will be his first time seeking selection and he told KCLR Live he feels its the right time for him.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close