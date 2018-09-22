Fingers crossed for Inistioge as Kilkenny village represents Ireland at Entente Floral Awards tonight

We’ll find out tonight if the efforts of one local village will come to fruition as the Entente Florale Awards take place.

Judges were in Inistioge back in July where they were shown the best of what the area has to offer.

Inistioge is representing Ireland in what’s been dubbed the European version of the Tidy Towns competition.

Speaking to KCLR News, one of those involved locally, Margaret Jernigan says they’ll be heading up early today because a market will be taking place before the ceremony.

She also says the judges gave the impression that they were very impressed with what they saw on their visit:

“From what I heard we got very positive feedback. It’s still hard to know because the marking is quite high. You have to be way up in the 80s. There are 10 categories so it depends on how we got marked in each category.

“But we’re feeling very positive but we know that whatever happens we won anyhow because we have a great community. And that’s the real winner for us.”