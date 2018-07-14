Fire at Carlow take-away not being treated as suspicious

Gardaí say no-one was injured after a fire broke out in a Carlow take-away yesterday evening.

It happened shortly before 6 o’clock at Closh on the Tullow Road in the town.

Units from both Carlow Town and Tullow attended and while the fire itself was dealt with fairly quickly, they remained on the scene for a number of hours.

Gardaí have told KCLR News this morning it seems an appliance there had started the blaze but no-one was injured and it is not being treated as suspicious.