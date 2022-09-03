Fire services from Carlow and Wexford battle gorse fire on the Blackstairs Mountains on Friday evening

Three fire units from the two counties tackled large gorse fires on the Blackstairs Mountains on the Carlow-Wexford border late into yesterday (Friday) evening.

Firefighters from Bunclody, Enniscorthy and Bagenalstown fought the blaze from approximately 4pm, right into the hours of darkness.

Large volumes of smoke were visible across County Carlow last night as a result of the fire.

It was the second fire in a 24 hour period that local fire services had to contend with, as crews from Bagenalstown and Bunclody also fought a large fire near Knockroe on Thursday evening.

Speaking to KCLR News, the Acting Fire Chief with Carlow Fire Services Liam Carroll said “Last night’s and this morning’s rainfall is very welcome!”