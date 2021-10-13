Firework posted through letterbox of family home

A firework was posted through the letterbox of a home in Kilkenny city last night.

It happened in Rosewood shortly after 9pm while the family were home, with young children in bed at the time.

Luckily they escaped harm but this is the second such incident in recent weeks. The fire service were called after a firework was thrown into a house in McDonagh Street last week.

Gardaí say they are investigating and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at Kilkenny Garda station.