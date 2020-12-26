First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Ireland

Ireland’s first shipment of Covid 19 vaccine has arrived and is now in cold storage at the HSE’s National Cold Chain Service.

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech is due to be administered on the 30th December.

However health officials reported an additional 1,025 new cases of the disease on Christmas Day, with 2 more deaths.

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the first few months of the vaccination programme will start slowly.

Hungary has already begun vaccinating healthcare workers against coronavirus with the Pfizer/BionTech jab.

The country, which also got its first shipment this morning, says its supply will be enough to inoculate 4,875 people.

Vaccines are being delivered and administered throughout the European Union today.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says this ‘turns the page on a difficult year’.