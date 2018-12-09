First Christmas Fair taking place in Billy’s Tearooms, Ballyhale as as six month birthday is celebrated

“Within 24 hours the village woke up”.

The words of one of the founders of a community enterprise in Ballyhale that celebrates six months open this month.

They say Billy’s Tearooms and Shop is busy just about every day of the week with a team of three full-time employees and up to 40 volunteers working there.

They’re holding their first Christmas fair there this afternoon from 12 until 5.

Founding member, Noreen Murphy has told KCLR News they’ve even had other people coming to them asking for advice on starting a similar community business.