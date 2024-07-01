The new-look, post local elections Carlow County Council will have its first full monthly meeting later today.

Following on from last week’s AGM, the group will be led by Cathaoirleach Fergal Browne of Fine Gael aided by partyman Tommy Kinsella.

The latter is also the new Chair for Bagenalstown Local Electoral Area with Fianna Fáil’s Daniel Pender his Deputy while Fine Gael’s Brian O’Donoghue and Ben Ward are in those roles, respectively, in Tullow.

In Carlow town new Mayor Fintan Phelan has fellow Fianna Fáil representative Ken Murnane as his back-up.

Overall, the elected members comprise six from Fine Gael, five from Fianna Fail, two from Sinn Fein with two independents as well as one each from Labour, People Before Profit and Independent Ireland.

The gathering gets underway from 2pm – stay tuned for updates on KCLR News.