First of the Paralympic athletes with ties to Kilkenny takes to Tokyo arena today

The first of our two Paralympic hopefuls debuts in Tokyo today.

South Kilkenny based Rosemary Gaffney is originally from Clonmel but lives in Kilkenny and works at Kildalton College in Piltown.

She’s competing in the equestrian Dressage later this morning (approx 11:40am Irish time – see here).

Friend and colleague at Kildalton, equine lecturer Crea English, says Rosemary is facing some very tough competition.

Listen back to her conversation with our Sue Nunn here: