First official Ministerial visit of 2019 to Kilkenny today

The Minister of State for Health Promotion will be in Kilkenny this morning (11am) for the launch of a “Healthy Ireland” implementation plan.

Healthy Ireland is a government-led initiative to create a society where everyone can enjoy physical and mental health.

Dearbhail Howley from the HSE has told KCLR News the report being launched by Minister Catherine Byrne today will outline how it will be implemented across the South East.

She says working with other agencies like the local authorities, TUSLA and with the communities is an important part of it.