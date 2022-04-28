First President of new South East Technological University announced

The inaugural President of the South East Technological University has been announced this morning.

Professor Veronica Campbell, a Scottish native, has been revealed as the successful candidate in a recruitment process which started back in February.

This Sunday May 1st will see the first University for the region officially established – a joint venture between the Institutes of Technology in Carlow and Waterford.

The new facility will have campuses in Carlow, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and Wicklow.