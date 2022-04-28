First President of new South East Technological University announced
The inaugural President of the South East Technological University has been announced this morning.
Professor Veronica Campbell, a Scottish native, has been revealed as the successful candidate in a recruitment process which started back in February.
This Sunday May 1st will see the first University for the region officially established – a joint venture between the Institutes of Technology in Carlow and Waterford.
The new facility will have campuses in Carlow, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and Wicklow.
The South East Technological University will become a reality in 3 days time.
Today, I have designated Professor Veronica Campbell as the first President of SETU.
After a decade of debate, this is becoming a reality. The future is bright!
— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 28, 2022