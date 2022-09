Students across Carlow and Kilkenny are set to receive their first-round CAO offers today.

More than 2,000 locally picked up their Leaving Cert results less than a week ago.

From 2pm today, students can log into their CAO account to view their offer.

They will have until next Wednesday at 3 o’clock to accept.

Despite meeting the points requirement, there’s concern inflated grades will lead to some students missing out on their first choice course.