Fitness on KCLR Breakfast (Thursday, 11th March 2021)

Many of us find an excuse to not work out.

The weather’s too cold. Or too warm.

I’ve an ache, a pain, didn’t feel right after the last session.

You know the drill!

Sometimes though people look for ways around their challenges and we’ve just the man with the answers.

Ger O’Toole’s an instructor at the Ormonde Leisure Club at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and he joins our John Walsh every second Thursday on KCLR Breakfast to talk all things fitness.

For his latest stint on the show he was inundated with questions, many from people who are looking for ways to work out with arthritis, shoulder pain and sore muscles as well as better ways to warm up and stretch properly.

Older folk too were interested to know if there are specific exercises they should be doing, or does age really matter? While a cycling enthusiast wanted advice on the best pedal type.

Ger also talked about his team’s fundraising Spinathon for Pieta House and their Moving Through March campaign.

What kind of exercising should we do as we get older and what needs to be taken into consideration?

