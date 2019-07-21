Fittest of the fit will make their way to Kilkenny today as triathlon set to get underway

You can expect some delays on the roads around Kilkenny today as the fittest of the fit take part in the annual triathlon.

A 750 metre swim in the Nore starts on Bateman Quay, finishing by the Castle Park.

The cycle then starts from there, heading up the Nuncio Road, and out the Waterford Road and then back to the castle.

Three running laps of the Castle Park completes the event.

It all gets underway from 11 o’clock this morning.