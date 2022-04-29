KCLR News
Five arrested following high-speed chase on Tuesday night are due in court today
Five men arrested in connection with criminal activity in the Leinster area are in court to face charges today.
They were detained following a high speed chase across Meath and Kildare on Tuesday night which ended when a jeep crashed on the Newbridge Road in Naas.
Three of the men has to be hospitalised for minor injuries before being questioned by Gardai.
All five are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.