Five bikes and power tools taken from house in Dunmore, Co Kilkenny

Five bikes and some power tools were stolen from a home in County Kilkenny.

Thieves broke into the garage of a house at Kirwan’s Inch, Dunmore on Monday between 9.30am and 1.30pm.

The lock on the garage door was forced open and five bicycles were taken; three racing bikes and two mountain bikes.

A number of tools were also stolen including two generators, a battery drill, and a kango hammer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the garda station in Kilkenny city.