KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Five bikes and power tools taken from house in Dunmore, Co Kilkenny
The lock on the garage door was forced open
Five bikes and some power tools were stolen from a home in County Kilkenny.
Thieves broke into the garage of a house at Kirwan’s Inch, Dunmore on Monday between 9.30am and 1.30pm.
The lock on the garage door was forced open and five bicycles were taken; three racing bikes and two mountain bikes.
A number of tools were also stolen including two generators, a battery drill, and a kango hammer.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the garda station in Kilkenny city.