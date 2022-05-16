Five groups from Carlow and Kilkenny vying for success at this evening’s IBP Pride of Place awards

Five local groups will vying for success at the national IPB Pride of Place awards later.

The community honours ceremony takes place in Killarney this evening.

Take a Part Carlow group and Carlow Mental Health are in the running in the Creative Initiative and Community Wellbeing categories respectively, with the community in Windgap (Population Village), KCAT in Callan (Creative Space) and the Older Persons Council (Community Wellbeing) will be flying the flag for Kilkenny.

Both counties will be represented by officials from their respective county councils, including Cathaoirligh, Cllr Fidelis Doherty (Kilkenny) and Cllr Fintan Phelan (Carlow).

